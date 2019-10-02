|
|
GARCIA, Louis On September 24, 2019, in Austin, Texas our beloved father was called upon by our Lord and passed away at the age of 59. He was loved by many, loved and took care of his family to his last moments. He was born February 28th, 1960 and is survived by his wife, Mary Helen Garcia, his two sons, Luis Garcia, Jr. of Austin, Texas and J.T. (Jose Thomas) Garcia of Rockwall, Texas; five sisters, Josie Sifuentes, Mary Montez, Julia Figueroa, Delia Hernandez, Susie Castro, all of Austin, Texas; mother-in-law Cruz Pulido of Austin, Texas; and several Nieces and Nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Tomas & Epifania Garcia; brother, Tomas Garcia, Jr.; and his father-in-law Joe Pulido. He was a dedicated Father and Hair Stylist, who loved to be with Family and took care of his clients in need. Honorary pallbearers will be his sons, Luis Garcia, Jr. and J.T. (Jose Thomas) Garcia; nephews, Pete Gonzales and Jason Alves; son's best-friend, Juan Maldonado; brother-in-law, Oscar Pulido. Arrangements made by All Faiths Funeral Services, 4360 S. Congress Ave., Ste. 115, Austin, Texas 78745. (512) 326-8878. www.allfaithsonline.com Flowers and donations can be sent to All Faiths Funeral Services South Location.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 2, 2019