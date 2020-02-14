|
STERLING II, Louis Austin, Texas- Louis (Andrew) Sterling II, 67, passed peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at his home in Round Rock, TX after a long battle with melanoma. He leaves his lifelong love, Debra Susan Sterling; his eldest daughter, Andrea Sterling and wife, Renee Sterling; his son, Nathan Sterling and wife, Angela Sterling; his youngest child, Nathalie Sterling; grandchildren Manuel Sterling, Emily Sterling, Ciarra Sterling, Mackenzie Gonzales, Gracie Sterling and Madison F. Sterling; his brothers, James Sterling and Marcus Sterling; Nieces Tracie Foren, Mary Alice Higginbotham, Madison R. Sterling, and Michaela Sterling; Nephews, Chad Fulcher, Erick Fulcher and Greg Foren. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm, February 29, 2020, at Life In The City Church located at 205 E Monroe St, Austin TX, 78704.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 14, 2020