ARNOLD, Louise Jones Louise Jones Arnold of Austin, age 67, died Saturday, July 13, 2019 at St. David's Georgetown Hospital surrounded by family. Born April 4, 1952 in New Orleans, Louisiana, and the daughter of Warren and Ernestine Jones of Houston, TX. She was a beloved mother and grandmother, wonderful cook and former employee of Texas State Property Tax Board. She loved getting her nails painted in her favorite colors, and sharing recipes passed down from her mother with her family. Coffee Carnival, Vegetable Salad, and Broccoli Rice Casserole are the most favored. She took great pride in her son's military service and in her granddaughters. Surviving are son, Chris Callahan and wife Amber; two grandchildren, Holly and Kelly Callahan who knew her as "Grammy Lou, and a host of extended family members who knew her as "LuLu". She was preceded in death by her parents. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday August 2, 2019 from 5:00pm-8:00pm at her son's home in Pflugerville, TX. Please contact Harrell Funeral Home for more details, to request directions, or to send condolences. Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 21, 2019