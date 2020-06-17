HEENAN, Dr. Louise Erwin Dr. Louise (Lou) Erwin Heenan, age 93, of Austin, Texas, died Friday, June 12, 2020. She was born August 30, 1926, in Waco, Texas, to Alexander and Annita Bunata Erwin. In 1944, she met and married Lynn W. Heenan, of Columbus, Ohio, a pilot in the Army Air Corp, at the chapel at Waco Army Air Field (now the home of TSTC). At the end of the war, he took her to his home in Ohio, promising they'd return to Texas. Lou will be remembered as one of many women who raised a family, after WWII, and eagerly embraced new directions in their lives when the 1960's brought women the opportunity to form an identity of their own making. She returned to work and school, completing a B.A. in Russian and French languages at Wright State University, and later worked as a Russian and French translator for the Defense Intelligence Agency at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio. Retiring in 1974, Lou and Lynn returned to Texas where she earned a PhD in Russian History at the University of Texas. She joined the faculty at St. Edwards University and taught for another 20 years. She was the consummate storyteller regaling students and her family with stories of 20th Century adventures and the history she lived. She inspired us all to be our best selves by living life to the fullest. A mix of intelligence, warmth, and wit, she had an infectious laugh often heard while she enjoyed time with family, former students, or old friends. She was also a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church. Lou Heenan leaves behind 3 children, Pamela Wilder, Laura Clevenger (Ron), and Lynn Heenan, Jr (Rhonda). The grandchildren who brightened her life are Jonathan Wilder (Erin), Jason Wilder (Elizabeth), Tony Clevenger (Lauren), Tyler Clevenger (Kelly), Kimberly Heenan, and Kelly Heenan McCaskell (Daniel). She leaves her 7 great-grandchildren Paige and Harper Wilder, Sean Clevenger, Cate Clevenger, and Zachary, Derek and Jax McCaskill. Her dear friends and adopted niece and nephews brought her many joyful hours. Her husband, Lynn, Sr., and grandson, Michael Clevenger, preceded her in death. Private graveside services (limited to family) will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17, at Austin Memorial Park with the Rev. Edwin Wilder officiating.