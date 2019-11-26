|
LANGE, Louise (Buckholt) Louise (Buckholt) Lange, 89, of Austin, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister, was called home on November 24, 2019, surrounded by her four loving daughters. Louise was born to Frank and Julia (Frei) Buckholt on November 19, 1930 in Westphalia, Texas. She attended school in Westphalia and Lott. Louise married her soulmate, George Lange, on November 24, 1953, at the Church of the Visitation in Westphalia in a double ceremony with her twin sister Lucy and Eugene Halfmann. Her death coincided with what would have been her 66th wedding anniversary. They lived in San Angelo for three years, and then made their home in Austin. George preceded her in death on April 22, 2010. Louise had attended St. Louis Church since 1958 and had volunteered in both church and school activities. She had a special desire to help the needy and less fortunate. She was a devout Catholic and had a special devotion to the rosary which she prayed daily. Her last conversation with her daughters focused on the importance of continued prayer. Louise is survived by her four daughters, Julia Adcock (Donnie) and Barbara Longmore of Cedar Park, and Jane Meyer (Marvin) and Donna Hoff (Tim) of Westphalia. She was the beloved grandmother of ten and great-grandmother of fourteen. She is also survived by Alois Buckholt (Lou), her twin sister Lucy Halfmann, and numerous nieces and nephews and friends. Her special bond with her beloved twin Lucy is beyond what words can describe. She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Jack Longmore II, niece, Connie Smiser, and her siblings Walter Buckholt, Odelia Frei, Flora Herzog, and Julianna Olbrich. The family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to Aline Zeringue, ACNS-BC and staff at ATX Primary Care and to Monica Alvarado, her caretaker, for their loving care and support. Services for Louise will take place at St. Louis King of France Catholic Church in Austin, TX on Wednesday, November 27 with visitation from 10-11 a.m. and mass of Christian burial at 11:00 am. Interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, in Westphalia at 3:00 p.m. A visitation will be held at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple, TX on Tuesday, November 26th with visitation from 6-7pm with a rosary beginning at 7:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, Mobile Loaves & Fishes, or the Westphalia Church of the Visitation rebuilding fund, 144 County Road 3000, Lott, TX 76656.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 26, 2019