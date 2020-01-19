|
REESER, Louise Naffziger August 11, 1925-January 7, 2020 Louise Naffziger Reeser died peacefully in Austin, Texas, at the age of 94. Louise was born to Oliver Naffziger and Rose Davis Naffziger in Peoria, Illinois. She was raised in Peoria and loved spending summers with her grandparents on their farm in Dwight, IL. She attended Knox College in Galesburg, IL, but left to work in the research lab at Caterpillar Tractor Company during WWII. Louise found her work much more interesting than college, but after the war, she found a young Caterpillar engineer, Lyle Reeser, more interesting than her work. She and Lyle married in Honolulu, Hawaii, and began a long and fascinating life together that took them from Hawaii, to Puerto Rico, Cuba, Illinois, Brazil, back to Illinois, and finally, to Central Texas. While Lyle traveled the globe for Caterpillar, Louise raised their four children. She loved their international life and worked diligently to learn Spanish and Portuguese and to instill in her children a curiosity about the world and respect for people of all backgrounds and stations in life. After her children were grown, Louise returned to college and earned an Associate Degree in Nursing. She worked as a nurse in Illinois for several years. In 1992, after Lyle's retirement, Louise announced that she was moving to the Texas Hill Country and invited Lyle to join her in her lifelong dream of living in the country. He did. They enjoyed 12 years of living near Blanco, Texas, raising peaches and vegetables, riding their horses, volunteering in the Blanco Community, and loving the Hill Country lifestyle. They were both active in the Blanco United Methodist Church and made many dear friends there. The whole family loved gathering at their Blanco home. As Lyle's health declined, they moved to The Summit (now Brookdale) West Lake Hills, in Austin. Louise cared lovingly for Lyle until he passed away in 2008. She always missed Blanco, but she made many friends and enjoyed her life in Austin too. She especially loved listening to Conspirare and KMFA, playing bingo and dominoes, and the company of her dear friend, Herb Parsons. She was always ready for a meal at Las Palomas ("the best flan in the world") or an outing to Blanco with lunch at the Red Bud Café. Louise was predeceased by her parents, her three siblings, her husband Lyle, her son-in-law Tony Fitzpatrick, and her grandson, Jorma Ray Reeser. She is survived by her children: Rose Ann Reeser (John Payne); Sara Reeser Fitzpatrick; Carlyle Reeser (Ardeth); and Peter Reeser (Robin); 5 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Louise's family thanks all of the staff at Brookdale Westlake Hills and Brookdale Hospice for the loving care they gave to Louise over the past 15 years. There will be a memorial service for Louise at 2pm on Thursday, January 23, in the Garden Room at Brookdale West Lake Hills, Austin, TX. In lieu of flowers, Louise would be honored by a gift in her memory to Conspirare, KMFA, or the .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 19, 2020