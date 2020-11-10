1/
BIRCHFIELD, Louise Pugh 85, of Cumming, Georgia passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020. She was born in Corsicana, TX, the daughter of Charlie and Ruby Jordan. Louise grew up in Houston, TX, later living in Monroe, GA, Austin, TX, and Cumming, GA. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Don Pugh, her second husband, Cliff Birchfield, her sister, Charlene Freeman, and her step-son, Eric Birchfield. Louise is survived by her children, son and daughter-in-law, Charles (Lynn) Pugh of Cumming, Georgia, and step-daughter, Amy (James) Hathaway of Cedar Park, Texas. Brother and sister in law, Calvin (Sylvia) Jordan and her brother in law, Billy Freeman are of Georgetown, Texas. Four grandchildren are: Jessica Spies (Eric), Jeffrey Pugh (Ling Chen), Andrew Hatheway, and Jason Hatheway. Two great grandchildren are: Lincoln Spies, and Sophia Pugh. Other extended family members, including nieces, and nephews, also survive. A private celebration of life service for immediate family will be live-streamed via the McDonald and Son website on November 19, 2020 at 3 pm. Friends and family may view it live or view the recording later. Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com. In lieu of flowers, friends and family are invited to make contributions in Louise's memory to either Cumming First United Methodist Church or to CEMPROC (www.cemproc.org), the non-profit founded by her grandson, Dr. Jeff Pugh. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886.9899
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 10, 2020.
