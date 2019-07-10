HOLT, Louise Rivers 94, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Brightview Baldwin Park in Staunton, after a long illness. Louise was born on December 7, 1924, in Blakely, Georgia, a daughter of the late Oliver Rosier and Pauline Smith Rivers. She was raised in Tallahassee, Florida, one of the four "Rivers Girls", and was predeceased by each of her sisters: her twin, Lucy Rivers Murray, her older sister, Sally Rivers Green, and her younger sister, Edith Rivers Dymond. She was also predeceased by her husband, the Reverend William Holt, and by her only son, William E. Holt. Louise spent most of her adult life in Austin, Texas where she worked as a draft technician for the Texas Department of Highways. She was proud of the fact that she was the first woman to hold that position in the Austin office, and that she had a hand in the design of many roads in and around the central Texas area, especially the "MoPac." She was also a faithful member of the All Saints Episcopal Church, and was an active member of the Order of the Daughters of the King. Where ever she was, Louise was known for the generosity of spirit and compassion for all. After the death of her immediate family in Texas and her retirement, she moved to Staunton to be closer to her extended family. Until physically unable to do so, she was part of many family get-togethers and always enjoyed having family nearby. She is survived by her niece, Cathy Green Blinn (husband Robert), her nephew, Geoffrey Murray (wife Sandy), her nephew, the Rev. Roy D. Green (wife Nancy), her great-nephew, Michael Blinn (wife Melissa), her great-niece, Jada Blinn, and numerous other great- and great-great nieces and nephews. Aunt Louise's unwavering kindness and affection for her family will be greatly missed. A private memorial will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made, in Louise's memory to the , Central and Western Virginia Chapter, 355 Rio Road, Suite 102, Charlottesville, Virginia 22901 or to . The family would like to thank the staff of Brightview Baldwin Park for their years of dedicated care and concern for Louise, and also thank the staff of Legacy Hospice for providing her with compassionate end-of-life care and support. Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 10, 2019