Home

POWERED BY

Services
Austin-Peel & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
607 East Anderson Lane
Austin, TX 78752
(512) 419-7224
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
5:00 PM
Austin-Peel & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
607 East Anderson Lane
Austin, TX 78752
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Austin-Peel & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
607 East Anderson Lane
Austin, TX 78752
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
5909 Reicher Dr
Austin,, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lourdes Rosenberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lourdes C. Rosenberg

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lourdes C. Rosenberg Obituary
ROSENBERG, Lourdes C. Our Beloved Lourdes C. Rosenberg, age 49, was called to our Heavenly Father on Saturday, August 10, 2019, after a courageous battle with brain cancer. Lourdes graduated from the University of Texas with a Bachelor of Applied Science degree and went on to work for many years as a chemical engineer for the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. She was preceded in death by her wife, Elena Ramirez; parents, Alfredo Diaz Cordova, Lourdes G. Gomez Rosenberg, and step-father, Albert Rosenberg, a decorated WWII veteran. Lourdes is survived by her wife, Kathie Miller; her children, Andrés Réne Rosenberg and Sofía Bernadette Rosenberg; her aunts, Sylvia Gomez, Irma Gomez, and Martha Gomez; uncles, Javier Gomez and his wife, Sandra, and Jose Antonio Gomez Martinez; her beloved nanny, Bernecia Estrada; mother and father-in-law, Jimmy and Linda Miller; dear friends who were like parents, Maria and Joe Galvan; dear friends, Gloria Velasquez-Romero and David Reyna, and many other loving family members and friends. Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m., Thursday, August 22, 2019, with Recitation of Holy Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m., at Austin-Peel and Son Funeral Home, 607 E. Anderson Ln., Austin, Texas. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 23, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 5909 Reicher Dr., Austin, Texas. Inurnment will follow at a later date at Assumption Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Lourdes has requested that donations be made to the Susan N. Sams Scholarship or ALLGO. Lourdes chose organizations close to her heart and your donation allows her legacy of community support to live on and help others.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lourdes's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now