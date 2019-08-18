|
ROSENBERG, Lourdes C. Our Beloved Lourdes C. Rosenberg, age 49, was called to our Heavenly Father on Saturday, August 10, 2019, after a courageous battle with brain cancer. Lourdes graduated from the University of Texas with a Bachelor of Applied Science degree and went on to work for many years as a chemical engineer for the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. She was preceded in death by her wife, Elena Ramirez; parents, Alfredo Diaz Cordova, Lourdes G. Gomez Rosenberg, and step-father, Albert Rosenberg, a decorated WWII veteran. Lourdes is survived by her wife, Kathie Miller; her children, Andrés Réne Rosenberg and Sofía Bernadette Rosenberg; her aunts, Sylvia Gomez, Irma Gomez, and Martha Gomez; uncles, Javier Gomez and his wife, Sandra, and Jose Antonio Gomez Martinez; her beloved nanny, Bernecia Estrada; mother and father-in-law, Jimmy and Linda Miller; dear friends who were like parents, Maria and Joe Galvan; dear friends, Gloria Velasquez-Romero and David Reyna, and many other loving family members and friends. Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m., Thursday, August 22, 2019, with Recitation of Holy Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m., at Austin-Peel and Son Funeral Home, 607 E. Anderson Ln., Austin, Texas. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 23, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 5909 Reicher Dr., Austin, Texas. Inurnment will follow at a later date at Assumption Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Lourdes has requested that donations be made to the Susan N. Sams Scholarship or ALLGO. Lourdes chose organizations close to her heart and your donation allows her legacy of community support to live on and help others.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 18, 2019