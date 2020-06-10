DWORIN, Lowell Lowell Dworin, 84, of Austin, died Saturday, May 23, 2020, in the Memory Care facility at the Pavillion at Great Hills. Lowell was born in Brooklyn, New York on December 10, 1935. His parents, Adolph Dworin and Fay Twersky, were Polish immigrants. Memories of growing up in the aftermath of the Great Depression informed his views on the role of government in ensuring equitable opportunities for all Americans. Lowell was a highly intelligent man who spent the early part of his career in academia. He earned doctoral degrees in physics and accounting from Columbia University and the University of Michigan, respectively. He then taught accounting at the University of Michigan, the University of Texas, and the University of Iowa. Lowell went on to spend the majority of his career at the United States Department of the Treasury, retiring in 2001 as the Director of the Office of Tax Analysis. Upon retirement, Lowell moved to Austin where his daughter Nadia Gartner and his son Dan Dworin were raising families. He quickly adapted to life in Texas and was rarely seen without a wide-brimmed straw cowboy hat. A loving and devoted grandfather, he greatly enjoyed the years he was able to spend with his grandchildren. Lowell was a kind and generous man with a playful sense of humor. He was an avid reader who enjoyed art, music and long walks. His other interests included advocating for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict, and to that end he was active in the local chapter of J Street. He was a member of the Dell Jewish Community Center where he enjoyed exercising in the gym and attending lectures. He is survived by sisters Anita Havas of Chicago and Esther Sternthal of New Mexico, his two children, five grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his ex-wife, Miriam Dworin, with whom he maintained a cordial relationship. A memorial service will be scheduled when pandemic restrictions are eased.



