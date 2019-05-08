|
|
MORROW, Lowrey (Lou) Lowrey (Lou) Morrow passed peacefully from this life at his home in Burnet, Texas on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the age of 81. Lou is now in his heavenly and forever home with a glorious new body. He was born in Forest City, NC on September 17, 1937 to Lewrey and Mattie Morrow. Lou is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Helga, daughters Jennifer Roberie and husband John, Sandy Litton and husband Michael, grandchildren Amy Dietz and husband Johnston, Brian Roberie and Tiffany Litton and great grandchildren Karsyn and Jaxson Dietz. Lou was a kind and gentle man who loved being surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 10th at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1500 W. Anderson Ln, Austin 78757 with a reception immediately following. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday at Cook Walden Memorial Hill Cemetery in Pflugerville, Texas.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 8, 2019