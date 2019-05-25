VERSFELT, LuAnn It is with sadness that the family & friends of LuAnn Versfelt announce her passing. LuAnn and husband Martin Goldfarb had previously resided in Bastrop, Texas. Their business together, Sawdust Design Cabinet Finishing, has added beauty, color and functionality to many homes in and around Bastrop County. They moved to Fayetteville, Arkansas after they lost both home and business to the Fires of 2011 . LuAnn was born in Manville New Jersey. She passed away surrounded by family at Willard Walker Hospice Home in Fayetteville, Arkansas. During her young 64 years, LuAnn's work ethic was reflected by her many years in house construction, painting and cabinetry building. She became a Master of many arts, a craftswoman of pine needle basket weaving, crochet, quilting, beading, cooking, garden design, and painting. Luann filled her life with grandchildren, children, family, friends, work, music, dance, nature, adventures, kayaking, hiking, cake baking, peace, and love. She is an inspiration to her family and friends to live a life full of love and passion. She will be dearly missed and cherished as she cherished us. LuAnn is survived by loving husband of 30 years, Martin Goldfarb; children Isaiah, Sherri, Micah and wife Rose, and Ron; grandchildren Ewan, Ayah, Kai; mother Joan Golden, father Walter Versfelt ; siblings Carol Boock, Terri, Bill, & Jim Golden, Wally & Charlie Versfelt; sisters & brothers-in-laws Judy & Eddie Stevens, Maria, Richie; nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles & loving friends. We will have a Celebration of LuAnn's Life on Sunday, July 7, 2019 in Bastrop. Details TBA. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary