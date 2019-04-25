KRUEGER, Lucia Nell Lucia Nell Krueger, age 85, passed away on Monday April 22, 2019 in Round Rock, Texas. She was born July 21, 1933 to John Priem and Hilda (Pfluger) Priem near Pflugerville, Texas. She lived on the farm, attended Immanuel Lutheran Church in Pflugerville, and graduated from Pflugerville High School in 1950 in a 9 member class. On November 20, 1954 she married Marvin Krueger at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Pflugerville. They settled on the farm near Hutto, where she enjoyed being a homemaker, helping on the farm, and raising their two sons, Morris and Michael. They were members of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Taylor. They had been married for 47 years when Marvin Passed away on November 29, 2001. She remained in her home on the farm until her death. She is survived by her two sons, Morris Krueger (Mary Ellen) of Thrall and Michael Krueger of Hutto, and her two grandchildren, Megan Krueger and Mason Krueger. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Marvin; and her sister, Darleen Burkland. A graveside service will be held at Taylor City Cemetery with Pastor Qualley of St Paul Lutheran Church on Thursday April 25, 2019 at 2pm. Condra Funeral Home of Taylor is in charge of arrangements. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary