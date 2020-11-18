TEMPLER, Lucia Pfotenhauer Lucia Pfotenhauer Templer (Lucy), beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt, passed peacefully to her heavenly home on Friday, Nov 13, 2020 in Austin, TX. Lucy was born to Rev. Martin and Hattie Pfotenhauer on May 6, 1926 in New Ulm, MN, but her childhood was spent in Chicago, IL. Lucy accepted a position with ARAMCO in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia in 1955 where she met and married James M. Templer. Lucy and Jim were then blessed with three children Jim, Jan and Sara. After a long career overseas, Lucy and Jim retired to the Onion Creek in Austin, TX in 1982, where Lucy became a much-loved and active member of the community, affectionately known as the Queen of Onion Creek. Lucy was a long-time member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and adored her loving church family. To know Lucy is to love her. Her love of the Lord showed in everything she did and to everyone she met. As her family, we know how incredibly blessed we are to have her as our mom, grandma, and aunt. Lucy is predeceased by her parents, her brothers Alexander and Martin, her husband Jim, and her son, James M. Templer, Jr. She is survived by her daughters Janice (Gary) Satterfield and Sara (Brown) Howard; daughter-niece Cindy Templer; grandchildren Timothy (Brittany) Satterfield, Kevin Satterfield, Kelly (Wesley) Johnston, Scott Satterfield, Tyler Howard, and Emma (Todd) Schulze; great-grandchild Molly Schulze and two great-grandbabies soon to be born; and many beloved nephews and nieces. Funeral Services will be held 10:30am, Thursday, November 19 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 3501 Red River St, Austin, TX 78705. Masks are required and social distancing protocols will be in place. Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 3501 Red River Street, Austin, TX 78705 or to Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 3116 South Racine Avenue, Chicago, IL 60608.