WALLACE, Lucian Johnson Age 80, finished his race and won his place in Heaven on October 11, 2020, at his home in Round Rock, Texas. He was a devoted husband to Carolyn (Susie) Guentzel Wallace, his wife of 59 years, and a loving and nurturing father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was loved and admired by his family and friends for his strength, honesty, integrity, and a gentleness that belied his hard-working soul. Whether it was drag racing at the track behind the wheel of his Chevy in his youth, winning the Texas Karting championship, season championships with his stock car, fishing for bass, working side by side with son Eddy or daughter Deborah on their racing efforts, cheering on Sandra as she played sports or waved her pom poms for the McCallum High School Knights teams, or actively attending many a baseball, football, hockey game, drag race, car show, or piano and dance recital with his grandkids he was all-in. Always telling you good job, providing you encouragement when you needed it and sometimes providing a little kick in the butt if you needed that, too. Even in his final years, Lucian remained highly competitive, running his John Deere in antique tractor pulls across the state with Susie still by his side at each event just as in all those years before. Many a competitor cast a worried glance when the announcer called out, "Here comes the Wallace Team." Family vacations always included a stop at a racetrack or a lake to fish, and those poor fish stood as little chance as his racetrack competitors. Like racing, fishing was a passion handed down to his family. When he and Susie built their small ranch in Round Rock in 1983, Lucian made sure he included a large pond and stocked it with fish teaching his grandkids and great grandkids how to cast a line. Even loaning it out to the local high school bass fishing team to practice. Friendship and fellowship were ingrained in Lucian's heart and soul, and that certainly applied to Lucian and Susie's 45-year friendship with Tom and Kim. Lucian first met Tom while he was racing stock cars and Tom was just a teenager looking to work on race cars. They remain loyal friends supporting each other through all life events. Lucian served his country for nine years in the Army National Guard achieving the rank of Sergeant E5 with Co A 49th Armored Division. He was a worshipper at the Pflugerville First United Methodist Church, a member of the Tri County Antique Tractor Pullers Association, and a loyal employee of Henna Chevrolet for 53 years. Lucian had a passion for the truth, and it didn't matter if it was family, friends, co-workers, or acquaintances, you always knew exactly where you stood with Lucian. He had a way of connecting with anyone. He was a friend who had your back when you needed him, a cup of coffee when you needed an ear, and the ability to hold you accountable. His door was literally always open and his personality welcoming; "Y'all come on in this house!" he'd call to friends and family. Lucian Wallace was a man who could still do what few can do today -work with his hands. Those hands built many a racecar, tractor, and the ranch that he and Susie had worked so hard to save for and build. Most importantly, those hands raised two beautiful strong daughters and a son who is every bit a man-like his father. Those strong, loving hands that gave so much to his family and friends, gave Susie comfort in the end as he held her hand, and quietly went to sleep, his race run. When the final checkered flag of life waves in the still and sorrow-filled air, the measure of a true champion is not just in the victories won or the trophies hoisted. And even though Lucian bathed in victory's sweet glory on so many occasions, where he won biggest was in family: A beautiful Texas bride, three strong, determined and successful children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren who now will watch over a legacy that will live as long and as strong as the exquisite note of a racing engine at full song. Lucian was a winner, and so was everyone whose life he touched. Funeral Services will be held 10am Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Cook Walden Capital Parks Funeral Home with burial following at Cook Walden Memorial Hill Cemetery. Pall Bearers include Daniel Denton, Eric Brougher, Layne Brougher, Tom Taylor, Jorge Guzman, and Chip Albritton. Lucian is preceded in death by his parents Lucian S. Wallace and Dora Lee Johnson Wallace; his brother Jake Wallace and wife Frankie Turner Wallace. Lucian is survived by his loving wife Carolyn (Susie) Wallace, daughters Deborah Wallace-Dykowski and husband Mike Dykowski of Taylor, Texas; Sandra Wallace Brougher of Austin, Texas; son Eddy Wallace and wife Meloney Wallace of Hutto, Texas; sister Shirley McAllister and husband Bill McAllister of Cornelia, Georgia; grandchildren Daniel, Molly, Eric, Amy, Layne, Kaylynn and Brad, Paul, Brandon, Blake, Mallory, Hayes, Katie, Jacob, and Garret; and great grandchild Addison. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial contributions be made to Pflugerville First United Methodist Church or a charity of your choice
.