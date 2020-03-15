Home

A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Macedonia Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Macedonia Baptist Church
Georgetown, TX
Lucille Cannon


1936 - 2020
Lucille Cannon Obituary
CANNON, Lucille Lucille Cannon, 83, of Georgetown, died Sunday, March 8th. She was born in Starkville, MS on August 2, 1936, a daughter of the late Madie (Hogan) and Walter Cannon. The Celebration of Her Life Service will be 11AM on Friday, March 20th at Macedonia Baptist Church in Georgetown, TX. Public Viewing will begin 10 AM Friday at the church before the service begins. Interment at IOOF Cemetery Georgetown, TX. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 15, 2020
