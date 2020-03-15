|
|
CANNON, Lucille Lucille Cannon, 83, of Georgetown, died Sunday, March 8th. She was born in Starkville, MS on August 2, 1936, a daughter of the late Madie (Hogan) and Walter Cannon. The Celebration of Her Life Service will be 11AM on Friday, March 20th at Macedonia Baptist Church in Georgetown, TX. Public Viewing will begin 10 AM Friday at the church before the service begins. Interment at IOOF Cemetery Georgetown, TX. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 15, 2020