MALONE, Lucille "Ludy" Hutson Malone Malone, Lucille "Ludy" Hutson Malone Beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother Lucille "Ludy" Hutson Malone passed away on April 6, 2019. Ludy was born in Hope, Arkansas, on July 28, 1920, to Claudia Tyndall Hutson and Issac Wash Hutson. She was the seventh of eight children. Ludy led an interesting life, although not without hardship. On December 6, 1941, Frank C. "Pat" Malone proposed to her, the night before Pearl Harbor was bombed. They were married on April 4, 1942. At that time, Pat was in the Army-Air Force, a flight instructor at Perrin Field in Sherman, Texas. After the birth of their first child, he was sent to the Pacific as a fighter pilot in World War II, and Ludy and her baby returned to Hope to be with family for the duration of the war. She returned to Hope from Pat's post-war assignment in Korea when she was expecting her second child. And she returned to again while Pat was in the Korean War, for the birth of her third child. She was blessed by a loving extended family who helped her through these times. With her marriage, Ludy became a military wife, moving her family 30 times over 30 years of Pat's military service, settling in Austin, Texas, after Pat's final assignment as Wing Commander at Bergstrom Air Force Base. She lived in nine states, and five foreign countries: Korea, Japan, Turkey, Germany, and France. Most summers, she moved her three children to Pat's next assignment, while he went ahead to report for duty. Ludy was a devoted wife and mother. She embraced life enthusiastically and did what she had to do to get the job done. She taught her children they could be whatever they wanted to be. She was practical and frugal, so she also taught them thrift, to waste not, want not. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her. Ludy was predeceased by her parents; her husband of seventy-three years, Frank C. "Pat" Malone; her grandson, Price Malone; her daughter-in-law, Karen Campbell Malone; and her seven siblings. She is survived by her children, their spouses, five grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren: daughter Nancy and husband Thomas Anger of Austin; Nancy and Thomas's son Matthew Anger, and his children Justin, Stefan, Marie, Nicholas, Juliana, Alexandra, Charlotte, Natalie, Joshua, and Conrad, all of Chester, Virginia; Nancy and Thomas's daughter Cory, her husband Richard Frear, and their children Trey and Anna, all of Maplewood, New Jersey; daughter Lynda and her husband Clare Andrus of Austin; Lynda's daughter Mary Jane, her husband Michael Lorkowski, and their children Evan and Sidney, all of Houston; son Patrick J. "Pat" Malone and daughter Kathryn Campbell "Kat" Malone of Austin; and Pat's son Patrick J. Malone Jr., his wife Jocelyn, and their son Patrick J. "PJ" III, all of Houston. Ludy is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their children and grandchildren. The family thanks the staff of Brookdale Spicewood Springs for their attentive care for Ludy during the time she lived there, and the staff of Brookdale Hospice for the extra care they gave her during her final months. Friends are invited to a visitation with the family from six o'clock until eight o'clock in the evening on Friday, the 12th of April, 2019, at Cook-Walden Funeral Home, 6100 N. Lamar Blvd., Austin, Texas. Funeral services will be conducted at two o'clock in the afternoon on Saturday, 13th of April, 2019, at Cook-Walden Funeral Home with interment following at Austin Memorial Park Cemetery. The Reverend Doug Keenan will be officiating. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 10, 2019