Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000

Lucy Holmes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucy Holmes Obituary
HOLMES, Lucy Lee Lucy Lee Holmes, 83, of Austin died Thursday March 5th. She was born in Gonzales, Texas on June 27, 1936, a daughter of the late Margaret (Clark) and John Wesley Walker, Sr. She was the widow of Samuel Holmes. The Celebration of Her Life Service will be 2PM on Saturday, March 14th at Black's Memorial Missionary. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered on Friday, March 13th to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin, 3:00PM to 6:00PM. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -