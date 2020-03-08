|
HOLMES, Lucy Lee Lucy Lee Holmes, 83, of Austin died Thursday March 5th. She was born in Gonzales, Texas on June 27, 1936, a daughter of the late Margaret (Clark) and John Wesley Walker, Sr. She was the widow of Samuel Holmes. The Celebration of Her Life Service will be 2PM on Saturday, March 14th at Black's Memorial Missionary. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered on Friday, March 13th to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin, 3:00PM to 6:00PM. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 8, 2020