Lucy Lee Zachary
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lucy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ZACHARY, Lucy Lee Lucy Lee Zachary, 85, of Austin died Tuesday, June 23rd. She was born in Manor, TX on March 9, 1935, a daughter of the late Lily (Chandler) and Marion Chambers. Lucy was the widow of Leo Zachary, Sr. The Celebration of Her Life Service will be 2PM (can be viewed on livestream https://livestream.com/accounts /7325565/lucyzachary) on Thursday, July 2nd at St. John Regular Baptist Association Tabernacle. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery. Public Viewing will be 4PM-6PM on Wednesday, July 1st at Greater Swenson Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street in Austin. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Greater Swenson Grove Missionary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUL
2
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
John Regular Baptist Association Tabernacle
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor & Austin Areas
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved