ZACHARY, Lucy Lee Lucy Lee Zachary, 85, of Austin died Tuesday, June 23rd. She was born in Manor, TX on March 9, 1935, a daughter of the late Lily (Chandler) and Marion Chambers. Lucy was the widow of Leo Zachary, Sr. The Celebration of Her Life Service will be 2PM (can be viewed on livestream https://livestream.com/accounts /7325565/lucyzachary) on Thursday, July 2nd at St. John Regular Baptist Association Tabernacle. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery. Public Viewing will be 4PM-6PM on Wednesday, July 1st at Greater Swenson Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street in Austin. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 28, 2020.