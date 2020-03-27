|
MATA, Lucy Soza In Memory of Lucy Soza Mata April 2, 1957 March 22, 2020 Our beloved Lucy Soza Mata, age 62, was called to her final resting place with our Heavenly Father on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Lucy will be reunited with her parents Santiago and Natividad Soza, brothers Gilbert and Manuel Soza and sister Carol Soza Cantu. Lucy is survived by her husband of 35 years, Luis Mata, son Louie Mata, daughter Diana Arana Diaz and three grandchildren Christiana Flores, Adriana and Mathew Diaz, as well as siblings Irene Loredo (Javier), Jim Soza (Nancy), Paula Ruedas, Jesse Soza, Janie Galvez (Frank), Rick Soza (Mary Jane), Mike Soza (Rose), Nick Soza (Naomi), numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family and many, many friends. Lucy Mata began her dedicated career as a custodian with St. Edwards's University in 1978. Prior to her being hired, the Brothers took care of cleaning the campus and Lucy was one of the first custodians hired to take over cleaning for them. She always appreciated having and doing her job. For over forty years, Lucy always focused on maintaining the university presentable and ready for staff and students. Lucy's pride in her work was evident in how she made every area she cleaned shine with her loving care. Her wizardry with a bottle of Windex, her magic with a dust mop, her joyful attitude and that extra touch that only Lucy had, was well known and valued by many on campus. Over her four decades on The Hilltop, Lucy was fortunate to experience the evolution of St. Edward's and assisted many staff members with the transition, making many friends and acquaintances along the way. Lucy was a fiercely independent woman of a strong mind, heart and purpose. She always lifted everyone's spirits and hearts with her infectious humor, laugh and smile. Lucy is greatly loved by her brothers, sisters, son, daughter, grandchildren and all who knew her. There will always be a place in all their hearts that only a touch of Lucy can fill. She will be deeply missed and always remembered. "To serve people, it takes intelligence, dignity and trust. Not everyone can do it for as long as I have." Lucy Soza Mata Services for Lucy Soza Mata will include a private family viewing on Friday, March 27, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. and a public viewing from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., with internment at Assumption cemetery immediately after.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 27, 2020