|
|
SMITH, Luetta Janssen Luetta Janssen Smith, born November 16, 1934, beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, passed away on October 30, 2019. Luetta was born in Grand Island, Nebraska, and moved with her family to San Antonio, Texas. There, she met and married George Weldon Smith in August 1953. They had two sons, George, Jr. and David, then moved to Austin, Texas in 1963. Luetta retired from Southwestern Bell after 30 years of service, then worked part time as a PBX Operator at St. David's Hospital. She made many friends through her years of volunteer service with the Pioneers. She had a love for playing games, gambling, puzzles, travelling, and all things frogs. Luetta was preceded in death by her parents William and Edna (Koch) Janssen; her husband Weldon Smith, sisters Sally Rodgers, Lois Johnson, and Maxine Messer. She is survived by sons George Smith and David Smith (wife Barbara); grandsons Chad Smith and Dustin Smith (wife Shannon); great-grandson Truett Smith; sisters Darlene Swanson and Donna Kurtz; brother Larry Janssen; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Memorial Service, 11:00 am, Friday, November 8, 2019, at Northwest Hills United Methodist Church, 7050 Village Center Dr., Austin, 78731. Service to be held in the Chapel. The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to Heart to Heart Hospice, Philip Dulock and staff at Spanish Oaks Assisted Living.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 6, 2019