A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
Lugean Brown

Lugean Brown Obituary
BROWN, Lugean Maxwell Lugean Brown, 92, of Austin, died Friday, January 17th. She was born in Rocky Hollow, TX on September 25, 1927, a daughter of the late VeraLuza Rachell (Sanders) and Will Glennard Maxwell. The Celebration of Her Life Service will be 11 AM on Saturday, January 25th at Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church. Interment at Rocky Hollow Cemetery Georgetown, TX. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3 PM to 6 PM. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 19, 2020
