CAVAZOS, Luis Luis Cavazos, age 99 of Austin, Texas, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020. He was born August 25, 1921 to Emilio Cavazos and Guadalupe Garza Cavazos in Bastrop, Texas. He was a loving husband to Esther Guajardo Cavazos of Pflugerville, Texas, to whom he will meet in heaven along with his parents and his beloved grandson, Christopher Mosqueda. The last surviving sibling of eight, Luis will be welcomed by his brothers: Frank Cavazos and Emilio Cavazos; sisters: Estela DeLeon, Canderlaria Klass, Constance Nuz, Micaela Gonzales and Dora Guerrero. A life-long Catholic and member of St. Louis King of France Catholic Church, Luis was a hardworking, dependable, strong man. He cared for those closest to him dearly and at an early age learned to provide by picking cotton and corn on the family farm. Luis later enlisted in the United States Army in July of 1942, proudly serving his country as a World War II veteran. Having a passion for cars, and owning numerous different models throughout his life, Luis incorporated his passion into his work. In July of 1956, Luis began his 29 years of service in the Automotive Section of Sears, Roebuck and Company to later retire in August, 1985. Luis enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his grandson, Chris. An avid breakfast goer and family man, Luis was quick to make friends and keep lasting friends throughout the 99 years of his life. Luis is survived by his only daughter, Mary Emma and son-in-law, Carlos Mosqueda, alongside other numerous family members whom will miss him dearly. Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 10:00 am, Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home in Pflugerville. Recitation of the Rosary will follow the visitation, with a Liturgy of the Word service following the Rosary. Committal services with military honors will follow at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Cemetery in Pflugerville. Luis' service will be live-streamed and you can join services at 9:45 am, Tuesday by logging into https://vimeo.com/event/399732
Pallbearers for Luis will be Frank James Guerrero, Carlos Mosqueda, Raymond Flores, Joe Alfred Saucedo, Frank G. Saucedo, and Michael Guajardo. Honorary pallbearers are David Guerrero and David Cavazos. A special "Thank You" to the wonderful staff at Copperas Cove Nursing and Rehab for several months of loving care. In lieu of flowers, you can donate to your favorite Veteran's organization. Due to the current COVID protocols, all attending the visitation, Rosary, or Service are required to wear protective face masks at all times and practice the recommended six foot social distancing. Attendance at the service in the Chapel is limited to 50 guests. You may share memories and leave condolences for Luis' family by logging into his site at www.cookwaldencapitalparks.com
