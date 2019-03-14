|
PAGAN, Luisa Isabel Our Beloved Luisa Isabel Pagán "Bessie", age 86, of Austin, Texas, was called by our Heavenly Father on Sunday, March 10, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years Samuel D. Pagán and parents Bautista Rosario and Juanita Quiles. She is survived by her loving children Anabel Pagán, Rev. Samuel D. Pagán Jr. (Mayra), Luisa I. Pagán (Jose F. Santiago), and Pedro A. Pagán; grandchildren: Lilian Isabel Aguilar (Cederic Pimentel), Samuel D. Pagán II; Juan Pablo Pagán, Rafael David Pagán, Sarah Elizabeth Pagán (Ernesto Rivera), Jose F. (Rebecca) Santiago Jr., Jorge L. Santiago (Angelica Perez), Ana Isabel Santiago (Hector Ortiz), Pedro David Pagán, Josue Angel Pagán, and Ana Cristina Pagán (Mervan Craig); great grandchildren: Isabelle Pagán, Samuel D. Pagán III, Isaiah Pagán, Jeramiah Pagán, Ernesto Samuel Rivera, Daylarose Santiago, Avagrace Santiago, Marcos Jose Santiago, Mia Isabella Santiago, Amelia Rose Santiago, Luz Selenia Pagán, and Billie Ana Craig; and numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends. Visitation will be held from 5:00 9:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service to begin at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Mission Funeral Home South Side. Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, Texas. Services entrusted to Mission Funeral Home-South Side, 6204 South First Street; Austin, Texas 78745. Please visit www.missionmemorials.com to order flowers and offer condolences to the family.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 14, 2019