FOSTER, Lula "Catherine" Clark Lula "Catherine" Clark Foster was born March 2, 1926 in Granbury, Texas, to Grady S. and Mary Ella Swindall Clark. She died peacefully in Austin, Texas on November 15, 2020, where she had lived since 1959. Her death was preceded by that of her parents, her husband of 56 years, and in 2002, her much beloved sister, Ann Clark Burkhalter of Ft. Worth. She is survived by her four children, Tom, Mary, Betty Ann, and William Foster, and their spouses, Margo Foster, Harold Bay, Jr., Thomas Greenwood, and Brenda Pfeil Foster. Her five grandchildren are Catherine M. Foster, Owen J. Foster, Dylan T. Foster, and Briana and Miles Foster-Greenwood. She also leaves behind two brothers, Billy P. Clark and Donald Grady Clark, her sister-in-law Bobradine Clark, brother-in-law Marvin Burkhalter, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements are through Austin Natural Funerals (austinnaturalfunerals.com
). The service will be streamed. A simple graveside service is being held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Austin Memorial Park. A more proper memorial is planned for later, when it is safe to gather at her church. In lieu of flowers at this time, memorials can be made to Saint John's United Methodist in Austin, or to a charity of your choice
.