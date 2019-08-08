|
EDWARDS, Lula Mae Greenwood Martin Lula Mae Greenwood Martin Edwards passed away at her home on August 1, 2019, at the age of 84. She lived a fulfilling life as a wonderful wife, loving mother, caring sister, devoted aunt, and friend to many. Lula was a remarkable cook. She loved to play games (bingo was her favorite), music, and dogs. Her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone she met. Lula is survived by her husband, William; daughter, Dora (Sam); step daughter, Tiona (Tommy); step grandchildren, Elijah and Jordan; sister in law, Annie; nephews, John (Barbara), Cranz (Deborah), Ralph (Augusta (late)), and Johnny Jr (Katie); great nieces, Candice (Scott), Becky (DeRon) and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Annie Pearl and Willie Alvin Greenwood, and brother, Johnny Greenwood, Sr. A private life celebration will be held in September. Lula had a big heart and a soul full of kindness. Help convey her love with an unexpected act of kindness.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 8, 2019