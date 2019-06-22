JAIMES, Lupe C. On Wednesday, June 19, 2019, Lupe C. Jaimes, loving husband and father of two, passed away at the age of 85. Lupe was born on August 10, 1933 in Cotulla, Texas. He graduated from Cotulla High School in 1953 and then served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955. Upon returning from the Army, he was recruited by the legendary Coach Gil Steinke to play football for Texas A&I University in Kingsville, TX. Lupe had a stellar football career at Texas A&I, during which the team won their first national championship in 1959. He is twice recognized in the university's football Hall of Fame for his efforts on the field, and he was the school's first Hispanic four-year Letterman. Lupe graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education in 1960, and he earned his Master of Science in 1975. On November 22, 1962, he married Iona, and together they raised two daughters, Lisa and Judith. Lupe began his career as a football coach and school administrator in Kingsville, TX. He also coached in Rio Grande City. After moving to Austin, Lupe worked as the Dean of Boys at McCallum High School and also worked as an Assistant Principal at Travis High School. He retired in 1990 after a successful career as a coach, teacher, and administrator. In his retirement, he enjoyed woodworking, reading, and U.S. and international travel with family and friends. Lupe was known for his quick wit, infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lupe and Sara Jaimes, and by his siblings, Eliseo, Armando, and Sylvia. He is survived by his wife, Iona, his daughters, Lisa Martin (Ed) and Judith Jaimes, his grandchildren, Taylor Martin and Jeff Martin, and his five brothers, Carlos, George, Jesus, Abel, and Gilbert. A visitation will be held on Monday, June 24 from 5 - 7 pm at Cook-Walden Funeral Home (6100 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX), and a Rosary will follow at 7 pm. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, June 25 at 11 am at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church (12041 Bittern Hollow, Austin, TX). The burial service will be held in a private family ceremony. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (www.lbda.org). Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary