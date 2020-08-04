1/1
Lupe Juarez Jr.
1947 - 2020
{ "" }
JUAREZ JR., Lupe Mr. Lupe Juarez Jr., 73, beloved Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, Brother, Uncle, Nephew, Cousin, and Husband, was called to his eternal resting place on July 28, 2020. He entered this world on February 24, 1947 in Lockhart, Texas, born to Lupe Juarez Sr. and Herminia Cedillo. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be celebrated at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at DeLeon Funeral Home in Lockhart, Tx. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Dolores Catholic Church in Austin, Tx. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Lockhart, Tx.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Rosary
07:00 PM
Deleon Funeral Home - Lockhart
AUG
5
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Dolores Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Deleon Funeral Home - Lockhart
110 Cedar Street
Lockhart, TX 78644
(512) 376-6200
