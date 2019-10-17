Home

POLANCO, Lupe R. Lupe R. Polanco, 96, of Austin, Texas passed away October 12, 2019. She is proceeded in death by her loving husband, Jimmy M. Polanco; parents, Leandro Rangel and Catarina Gonzales Rangel; sisters, Eufemia Torrez, Annie Rangel; brother, Alfred Rangel. Lupe is survived by her brother, Domingo Rangel; daughter, Alice (Pinky) Villarreal (Alfred); sons, Jimmy J. Polanco, Robert (Strawberry) Polanco (Helena); six grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Lupe was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Lupe spent the majority of her life as a homemaker. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and visiting with her family. She enjoyed her soap operas and doting over her grandchildren and extended family. Lupe was known for her kindness to all who knew her. She will be missed by her loving family and friends. Visitation 4:00 pm 7:00 pm on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 2620 South Congress with Recitation of the Holy Rosary to begin at 7:00 pm. Mass of the Christian Burial 10:00 am on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Cristo Rey Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 17, 2019
