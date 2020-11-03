ALLEN JR., Luther "Jackie" Age 88, of Round Rock went to the Lord Wednesday, October 28, 2020. He was a graduate of Austin High School. He honorably served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War from 1951-1956. He retired from the City of Austin with 25+ years of service with the Public Works department. After retiring he enjoyed spending time with his life partner, Marie, at their lake house in Spicewood, TX. It was a special place where they enjoyed fishing and spending time with their grandchildren. He was an active member of Parker Lane Methodist Church. He also donated to many charities including the St. Joseph's Indian School. He enjoyed receiving letters from the charities he donated to which made him feel so proud of his great acts of compassion for others. He also enjoyed picking and shelling pecans that fell every year in the front yard of their beautiful home with his grandchildren. Jackie's hobbies included homing pigeons, watching sports, fishing, hunting, gardening, playing cards and spending time with family and friends. Jackie is preceded in death by his life partner, Marie Arnhamn; granddaughter, Sheri Hemphill and grandson, Marcus Buckner; sisters, Jewel Webb, Ruby Crawford, and Alicia Allen. He is survived by his two loving stepdaughters, Patsy Walker and Connie Buckner; sister, Carolyn McCambridge, and numerous grandchildren/great-grandchildren and friends. A graveside service will be held on November 4, 2020 at 3pm at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Cemetery.