THOMPSON JR., Luther W. Luther W. Thompson Jr., passed away June 12, 2020 at his home in Austin, TX at the age of 94. He was born in Tyler, TX on January 14, 1926 to Luther and Vera Eula. Luther was a U.S. Navy veteran who proudly served his country as an Aviator during both WWII and the Korean War. He was a beloved husband, brother, and grandfather who will be missed dearly. Luther spent the last 25 years pursuing his passion for fishing and left behind a stringer full of fishing buddies. He is also survived by his wife of 71 years, Rosemary Thompson, his granddaughter Jessica R. Murray, his brother Joseph, and two other grandchildren.



