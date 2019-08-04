Austin American-Statesman Obituaries

Services
Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Funeral Home and Memorial Park
6300 West William Cannon Drive
Austin, TX 78749
(512) 892-1172
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Funeral Home and Memorial Park
6300 West William Cannon Drive
Austin, TX 78749
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Funeral Home and Memorial Park
6300 West William Cannon Drive
Austin, TX 78749
Luz B. Bowen

Luz B. Bowen Obituary
BOWEN, Luz B. Luz B. Bowen, 90 years of age from Austin, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019. The family will be accepting guests at Cook Walden Forest Oaks Funeral Home from 5:00pm-7:00pm on Sunday, August 4, 2019. Funeral services will be held at Cook Walden Forest Oaks Chapel on Monday, August 5, 2019, at 10:00am with interment following at Cook Walden Forest Oaks Memorial Park. For the full obituary go to www.Cookwaldenforestoaks.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 4, 2019
