|
|
VASQUEZ, Luz Holguin Luz (Lucy) Monette Holguin Vasquez February 1976 - October 2019 Lucy quietly past away in her home and was found on Halloween. She was loved more than she she realized, and will always be incredibly missed by family. This beautiful spitfire is survived ber her parents, Urbano & Kathryn Holguin; 2 daughters, Baby Nicole Holguin, Julie Mora; Son, Gabriel Rivera. Sisters, Michelle Ortiz; Sonia Holguin; Erika Holguin; and a couple of distant insignificant ones. Close Brothers, Nelson Holguin; Charles A. Ramsay; Life holds so many facets and earth is only one, let her new journey begin. Many hearts have been broken but Lucy earned her wings and will always be our eternal angel.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 7, 2019