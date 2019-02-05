|
|
HOOTS, Lydia On Sunday, February 3rd, our dear mother, sister, aunt and friend passed away surrounded by her loving family. She is preceded in death by her mother (sabina), father (Timothy), and brothers (Tim), (Jesse), (Albert). She is survived by her son Charles "Eric" Sanchez (Robert), daughter Erica Martinez (Chad), along with her grandaughters, Trinity and Keely Martinez. As well as sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews. She was an avid gardner, loved arts and crafts, and was most happy to be with family. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzhemiers foundation or AGE of central texas in her name. Visitation/rosary Tuesday February 5th at 7pm. Beck funeral home Round Rock. Catholic mass 10am St. John Vianney Wednesday February 6th at 10am. Reception to follow.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 5, 2019