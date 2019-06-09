Home

Lydia Marie Gonzales Obituary
GONZALES, Lydia Marie Gonzales A long time resident of Austin was called home June 6, 2019. Lilly was born Dec, 7, 1928 in Nixson, TX. to Esteban adnd Tomasita Gonzales. She was 4th youngest of 9 siblings, she was married to Joe Saldana and is survivied by 3 children, Perry, Cindy, Lisa and 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Weed-Corley Fish Funeral Home 2620 South Congress Ave. Austin, TX 78704. 6PM-8PM viewing Thursday June 13th. Sevice 10AM burial June 14th.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 9, 2019
