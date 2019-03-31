|
CALDERON, Lydia Perez Our beloved Lydia Perez Calderon, age 85, of Austin, Texas was called by our Heavenly Father on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 15 years Henry Calderon and her son, Edward Calderon. She is survived by her children: Henry (Sylvia) Calderon, Dan (Sylvia) Calderon, Rose (Valentin Levario, Gloria (Louis) Davis, Pat (Ignacio) Covarrubias, Michael (Dolores) Calderon, Ernest "Ernie" (Melinda) Calderon, Lydia Louise Calderon and Carol (Armon) Briggs; brother Alfred (Anita) Perez; 21 grandchildren; 35 great grandchildren and 3 great great-grandchildren; and numerous other loving family and friends. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Scripture Service beginning at 5:00 p.m. followed by Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 01, 2019 at Mission Funeral Home South Side located at 6204 South First Street; Austin, Texas 78745. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at San Jose Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery. Please visit www.missionmemorials.com to order flowers and offer condolences to the family.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 31, 2019