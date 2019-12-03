|
VILLARREAL, Lydia R. Our Beloved Lydia R. Villarreal, age 58, of Austin, Texas, was called Home on Friday, November 29, 2019. Lydia was the most loving and caring wife and mother there ever was. Her family will miss her greatly. Everyone who knew her knew just how special she was. Chi Omega sorority was such a huge part of her life these last 12 years and she loved working there. She was very appreciative of all they did for her this last year. Thank you. We love you so so much mama. Lydia was preceded in death by her father, Jose Ruedas; brothers: Carlos and Mike Ruedas; and sisters, Linda Herrera and Rosemary Haros. She is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Adam Villarreal; children: Amy Cerda (Edward Pineda), Lori Cerda (Chris Villarreal), and Johnny Cerda (Sara Tapper); her mother, Flora Ruedas; grandchildren Deanna Pineda (Jesse Martinez), Jade Pineda, Alyssa Cerda, Heaven Cerda, Michael Cerda, and Alyssa Villatorro; great grandson Jasiah Martinez; brothers, Pedro (Alice) Ruedas, Pablo (Frances) Ruedas, and Joe (Oralia) Ruedas; and sister, Joanna Ruedas; as well as numerous other loving family and friends. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. 9:00 p.m. with Recitation of the Holy Rosary beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Mission Funeral Home South Side. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Dolores Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery. Please visit www.missionmemorials.com to order flowers and offer condolences to the family.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 3, 2019