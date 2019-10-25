|
GREER, Lyman World War II veteran Lyman Wilson Greer, 95, of Austin, Texas passed away peacefully on October 22, 2019 at St. David's Round Rock Medical Center. Lyman was born in Mahomet, Texas to Raleigh and Myrtle Greer on February 23, 1924. He graduated from Andice High School in Andice, Texas. Lyman served in the United States Navy from October 1942 until his honorable discharge in February 1946, spending much of his time on ships in the Pacific Theater during World War II. He married Mildred Frances Hartman on June 4, 1949 in Llano, Texas. Lyman worked at Stephen F. Austin Hotel from 1947 to 1978 as General Cashier, Payroll Clerk, and later as Auditor. He then worked at Texas Light Bulb Supply until his retirement in 1987. He was a long-time faithful member of Saint Martin's Lutheran Church in Austin, Texas where he served as an usher, teller, and member of the Mop and Hammer crew. Lyman's passions included watching Texas Longhorns sporting events, having morning coffee with his brother and friends at MacDonald's, fishing, walking in the neighborhood, playing dominoes and pinochle, and gambling on slot machines. Lyman is preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Mildred Greer, parents Raleigh and Myrtle Greer, brothers R.L. Greer, Robert Greer, Doyle Greer, and sisters Elneeta Prewitt, Edna Dill, and Loveta Holley. Lyman is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Roland and Karen Greer, brother O.T. Greer, grandsons Ryan Greer, and wife Elizabeth, and Eric Greer, son Roland's first wife and mother of her grandsons Catherine Greer, step-grandsons Timothy Spohrer and wife Tara, Steven Spohrer, Kevin Spohrer, and many nieces and nephews. The family of Lyman Greer wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff of St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, and Hospice Compassus for the loving care provided to Lyman in his final days. Visitation will be from 6:00 8:00 p.m., Friday, October 25, 2019 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 3125 North Lamar Blvd., Austin, Texas. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Saint Martin's Lutheran Church, 606 West 15th Street, Austin, Texas with Reverend John H. Van Haneghan officiating. A reception will be held after the service at the church, followed by a private family burial at Cook-Walden Capital Parks Cemetery, in Pflugerville, Texas. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Martin's Lutheran Church, 606 West 15th Street, Austin, TX 78701, (512) 476-6757. Remembrances may be shared online at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 25, 2019