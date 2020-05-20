|
WORBOYS, Lynda Ann Lynda Worboys, 76, passed away at home Sunday evening May 17th after a 25 year battle with Multiple Sclerosis. She was born in Burlington, Vermont on February 1st, 1944 to Lawrence J. Parsley and Dorothy McNamee Parsley. Lynda graduated from Cambridge Central High School in Cambridge, New York in 1963. In 1965 Lynda married David Worboys and spent 55 years together raising two daughters Lisa Willson of Dripping Springs and Michele Lawrence of Austin. Her parents preceded Lynda in death. She is survived by her daughters and grand daughters Casey Willson of Austin and Kelly Willson of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Lyn is also survived by her brothers Dr. Thomas Parsley of Little Egg Harbor, New Jersey and Dr. Larry Parsley of Troy, New York. Also her sisters Doreen Davis of Palenville, New York and Bridget Gaitan of Moreau, New York. After their marriage, Lynda and David resided in Cambridge for two years, then moved to Chelmsford, Massachusetts for 16 years before relocating to St. Paul, Minnesota for a year. They moved to Austin in 1984. No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Lynda's name to the Central Texas Food Bank.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 20, 2020