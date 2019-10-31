Home

HICKS, Lynn E. Jr. Lynn E. Hicks, Jr. passed away peacefully on October 27, 2019. He spent 20 years in the USMC and earned a Purple Heart in Vietnam. Lynn also retired after 20 years with the USPS. Lynn and his wife moved from Austin to Blanco, Texas where they have resided the past 15 years. Lynn is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary; his daughters, Debbie Dillingham, Kimberly Rotto and husband Bryan; grandchildren, Justin, Lauren, and Emily. Services will be held at Blanco Church of Christ at 10:00 am on Saturday, November 2. Burial will follow at Teck Cemetery in Travis County, Texas. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 31, 2019
