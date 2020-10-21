1/1
Lynn Howden
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lynn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HOWDEN, Lynn Lynn was born in Pittsburgh, Pa, but raised in Houston, TX, where he attended Waltrip High School (Class of '67). He played basketball at both LSU and The University of Texas, graduating from UT with a Bachelors in Communications. A Homebuilder and General Contractor, but more importantly, a man of faith who was very active with Austin Ridge Bible Church, Young Life, and Community Bible Study. Lynn is survived by a large family, that was the joy of his life, including his wife of 47 years, Debi Smith Howden, daughter Sarah Peters (her husband, Alan Peters, children: Camden 14, Nolan 12, Mabry 10, Meryl 8), son Samuel Howden (his wife Sarah, son Samuel Lynn 9 months), daughter Bethany Tomasik (her husband Andrew Tomasik, sons Andrew 7, Asher 5), and daughter Abby Howden (soon to be husband, Richard Hoey). A celebration of Lynn's life will be held at Austin Ridge Bible Church. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home North - Austin
3125 N Lamar Blvd.
Austin, TX 78705
(512) 452-8811
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home North - Austin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved