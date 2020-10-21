Lynn Howden

HOWDEN, Lynn Lynn was born in Pittsburgh, Pa, but raised in Houston, TX, where he attended Waltrip High School (Class of '67). He played basketball at both LSU and The University of Texas, graduating from UT with a Bachelors in Communications. A Homebuilder and General Contractor, but more importantly, a man of faith who was very active with Austin Ridge Bible Church, Young Life, and Community Bible Study. Lynn is survived by a large family, that was the joy of his life, including his wife of 47 years, Debi Smith Howden, daughter Sarah Peters (her husband, Alan Peters, children: Camden 14, Nolan 12, Mabry 10, Meryl 8), son Samuel Howden (his wife Sarah, son Samuel Lynn 9 months), daughter Bethany Tomasik (her husband Andrew Tomasik, sons Andrew 7, Asher 5), and daughter Abby Howden (soon to be husband, Richard Hoey). A celebration of Lynn's life will be held at Austin Ridge Bible Church. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com
.