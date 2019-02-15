|
JOHNSON, Lynn Marie Lynn Marie Johnson, 68, died February 3rd after a brief illness. Lynn was a life long resident of Austin, having graduated from St. Mary's High School and the University of Texas. She is remembered as a well-known and beloved member of the film and theater arts community in Austin. Her life was enriched by years of volunteerism for 10,000 Villages, SXSW, ZACH Theatre, UT-Texas Performing Arts and numerous other community organizations. Her passion for life and enjoyment of all people was well served as the Community Initiatives and Outreach Manager for VSA Texas. She is survived by her brother Mark Johnson, niece Ingrid Burton, and her much loved grandnephew, Ian Burton. A memorial service is planned for Monday, March 4th at ZACH Theater, from 5:30 8pm. Her family requests, in lieu of flowers, that you consider making a donation to VSA Texas, www.vsatx.org.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 15, 2019