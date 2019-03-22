Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Austin
3125 N Lamar Blvd.
Austin, TX 78705
(512) 452-8811
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynn Gastinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynn Paul Gastinger

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lynn Paul Gastinger Obituary
GASTINGER, Lynn Paul Lynn Gastinger went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 3, 2019. Lynn Paul Gastinger was born on September 24, 1948 in Austin, Texas to Leonard Paul Gastinger and Mary Kathryn Nelson Gastinger. A lifelong resident of Austin, he graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School and The University of Texas at Austin. Lynn worked in private security for over 30 years at the Internal Revenue Center in Austin. Lynn was preceded in death by his sister, Ann Helen Gastinger. He is survived by his sister, Carol Johns (Ross) of San Antonio; nephews Tyler Johns (Heather) of Clayton, Missouri and Jordan Johns (Taylor) of Austin, Texas, and great-nieces Willa Johns, Evie Johns, Sybil Johns, and Davey Johns. The family will hold a private service in celebration of his life at a later date. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Austin
Download Now