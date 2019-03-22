|
|
GASTINGER, Lynn Paul Lynn Gastinger went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 3, 2019. Lynn Paul Gastinger was born on September 24, 1948 in Austin, Texas to Leonard Paul Gastinger and Mary Kathryn Nelson Gastinger. A lifelong resident of Austin, he graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School and The University of Texas at Austin. Lynn worked in private security for over 30 years at the Internal Revenue Center in Austin. Lynn was preceded in death by his sister, Ann Helen Gastinger. He is survived by his sister, Carol Johns (Ross) of San Antonio; nephews Tyler Johns (Heather) of Clayton, Missouri and Jordan Johns (Taylor) of Austin, Texas, and great-nieces Willa Johns, Evie Johns, Sybil Johns, and Davey Johns. The family will hold a private service in celebration of his life at a later date. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 22, 2019