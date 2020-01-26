|
SIHRER, Lynne Marie 9 Apr 1954 27 Dec 2019 Lynne was preceded in death by her brother, Gary Sihrer, father, Sylvester "Jim" Sihrer, and mother, Eleanor Florence Sihrer. She is survived by her husband, Jack Gregg, two brothers, Wayne Sihrer, another brother, Dale Sihrer and his wife Kathy, and a sister, Loriann Thompson and her husband, Andy. Lynne did not wish for there to be a funeral service, but donations to the in her name would be a great way to help preserve the memory of her and to help find a cure for the disease she lost the battle to.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 26, 2020