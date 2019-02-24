KRAUSE, Lynwood Curtis Lynwood Curtis Krause was born January 6, 1934 and passed away February 20, 2019 at the age of 85. He is preceded in death by his parents, Albert Emil Krause and Elfriede Sophie Melchior Krause, sisters Wilby Lee Krause Kidd (Robert) and Arlyn Jean Krause Merrill (Dan). He is survived by his loving wife of 51 1/2 years Kay, three children Brett (Teresa), Kimberly, and Daryl (Trisha), five grandchildren Stephanie (Greg), Ryan, Kyle, Kaitlyn, and Conner, four great-grandchildren Noah, Kaylee, Reagan, and Samantha and many nieces and nephews. Lyn was a native Austinite, born and grew up in Hyde Park. He continued to enjoy his childhood home in Hyde Park until the time of his death. Lyn graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in 1951. Lyn was a charter member of Faith Lutheran Church and helped construct the sanctuary on Woodrow Ave. Following graduation from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in electrical engineering, he entered the US Air Force as a 2nd Lieutenant and stationed at Davis-Monthan 43rd AREFS (SAC) base in Tucson, AZ. He was honorably discharged as a Captain in 1967. Lyn worked at the Balcones Research Center and traveled the world following the lunar eclipse which included time at the McDonald Observatory on Mt. Locke. As a Professional Engineer, he proudly worked for 30 years at Tracor, Inc. in the Instruments Division. Lyn and Kay were active amateur radio operators. Lyn had a license for almost 60 years (K5WFB). They always enjoyed spending time in West Texas especially fond of Ft. Davis, Alpine and Marfa. Lyn started the Central Texas Weathernet when Dave Owens was MIC of the National Weather Service Office in Austin, TX. Lyn was an avid UT sports fan and in later years especially enjoyed tailgating and baseball games with his sons. He was very handy and enjoyed working with anything mechanical. Lyn always enjoyed spending time with family and attended Krause reunions for 72 years. He never missed his nightly Dr. Pepper, Blue Bell ice cream and popcorn. Lyn was a good provider and a caring and supportive husband for his loving wife Kay. He will be lovingly remembered by his family and friends for the time spent reminiscing, having a beer, telling stories and enjoying his favorite pear pie. Funeral service will be 10:00 am, Monday, February 25, 2019 at Weed-Corley-Fish Chapel. Burial will follow at Austin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Christopher House or a in memory of Lyn. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary