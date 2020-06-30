HERNANDEZ, Macaria Gonzales Our beloved Mother Macaria "Carrie" Gonzales Hernandez passed away peacefully on June 25th, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born at home in Paige, Texas on January 2nd, 1937 to Camilo and Matea Gonzales. Carrie grew up on the family farm learning to can, sew and pick cotton. She attended Paige Elementary School and graduated from Giddings Highschool, where she was a member of the choir. Carrie married Richard Hernandez on January 2nd, 1960 at St. Margaret's church in Giddings, Texas. After marriage they lived and raised four children (Annette, Rene, Oscar, and Melinda) in the heart of South Austin. What brought Carrie the greatest joy was being surrounded by her grandchildren, family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Richard Hernandez, daughters Annette Gomez and Melinda Alba, daughter-in-law Lisa Hernandez, Brothers Juan Gonzales, Jacinto Gonzales, Valentine Gonzales and Sisters Herminia Perez and Estephanie Carrillo. Carrie is survived by her two sons Richard Rene Hernandez and Oscar Hernandez Sr., ten grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren, sister Ann Alfaro, brothers Vincent (Nellie) Gonzales, Lupe (Irma) Gonzales, sister-in-law Rachael Gonzales, and many nieces and nephews. Carrie will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Funeral Services are on Wednesday July 1st, 2020 at St. Ignatius Catholic Church with a viewing at 10:00 A.M, Rosary at 10:15 A.M. followed by Mass.



