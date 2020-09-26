GONZALEZ, Maddalena P. June 16, 1959-August 31, 2020 Born June 16, 1959 has gone to her eternal rest on the 31 of August 2020. Her long battle with cancer has ended. No more pain, no more suffering. She will be welcomed into the house of our Lord, escorted by our youngest son Ricky who preceded her in death on (Nov.5, 2010). This she proclaimed prior to her passing. That is Maddie; she planned and executed every aspect of her life. Maddie and I met in Kindergarten, grew up as friends then Married on September 11, 1976. She had four sons, Alex, Marcus, Sergio, and Ricky. She was an Aunt and a Grandmother to nine grandchildren. A devoted believer in Christ our Lord, she loved her PromiseLand Church and when she could not attend in person she attended online. She was a Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and champion to all lost children that knocked on her door. She was a person of strong will, strength, love, compassion, drive, and courage. It was her drive that kept her reaching for the better and pushed her to reach and achieve whatever she put her mind to. Maddie was an Olympic contender in Swimming, Hotel Banquet hostess and event coordinator for the Radisson and Omni Hotels, a Model for Vidal Sassoon, JC Penny, Victoria Secret to name a few , and a schoolteacher; but most importantly a Wife, Mother, and Grandmother. Maddie will be very much missed, forever loved, cherished; a gift, a blessing that I will forever be thankful for.



