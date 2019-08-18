Home

Madeleine Jean Salem

Madeleine Jean Salem Obituary
SALEM, Madeleine Jean Age 88, of Pflugerville TX, passed away on August 14, 2019. Madeleine was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed all that life had to offer and was generous to all those she touched. Madeleine is survived by her four children, Fadi and his wife Donna, Hany, Randa and her husband Marco, and Jihane and her husband Giuseppe; seven grandchildren, Monica, Michele, Hannah, Isaac, Jonah, Mattia and Claudia. Madeleine's funeral service will be held at 10AM on Thursday, August, 22 2019 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Chapel, 1520 N. Railroad Ave, Pflugerville, TX 78660. She will be laid to rest at Cook-Walden cemetery in Pflugerville. Words of comfort can be shared with the family on her facebook page.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 18, 2019
