HOUZE, Madeleine Seguin Madeleine Fernande Seguin Houze, aged 92 of Austin, died peacefully on March 30, 2019 having spent the day with her family. Born June 29, 1926 in Sorcy St. Martin, France, she was a former resident of Paris, Bogota, Mexico City, Greenwich, Chateau-d'Oex, Cannes, Dallas and Houston. Madeleine was a force of nature, impacting all who met and knew her. Cultured, elegant and well-traveled, she will be missed by her family and friends all over the world. Generous with her time, energy and resources, as a child she was awarded a medal for bravery in risking her life to save her friend from drowning. During World War II she devoted herself at the Red Cross hospital. Later she volunteered with the French American Children's Hospital in New York City and the YWCA and the Alliance Française in Greenwich, Dallas and Houston. In recognition of her lifelong charitable acts she was inducted as a Dame of the Sovereign Military Hospitaller Order of St. John of Jerusalem, of Rhodes and of Malta. She belonged to the Chapultepec Club in Mexico City, was a proud member of the French American Wives in New York City, Onion Creek Country Club Ladies Association, the French Group, Newcomers of Austin, Alpha Delta Pi Sorority and First Families of Georgia. She is survived by her daughters, Joelle Marie-Jose Houze, Carolena May Houze Schuette (David Max) and her son, John Henry Houze, III; seven grandchildren, Selina Nicol Kane (Elric Dorian), Catherine Madeleine Herring (Bradley Michael Shoup), Aurora Celeste Brinsfield Boyd (Kelly Richard), Carolena "Callie" Caywood Schuette McClelland (Albert Kirk, Jr.), Anastasia Madeleine Houze, Gabrielle Alexandra Houze and David Max Schuette, Jr.; and six great grandchildren, Dashiell Griffin Kane, Keaton Montgomery Kane, Astrid Dahlia Boyd, Leo Emerson Boyd, Henry Jubilation Herring Shoup and Paul Discovery Herring Shoup; and her sister, Aline Eglantine Rosemonde Seguin. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Henry Houze, Jr. The family wishes to express its heartfelt gratitude to all of Madeleine's devoted care providers with special appreciation for the exceptional loving care of Lucia, Maria, Lulu and Anastasia and to Robinson Creek Hospice, especially Chad. Madeleine's cremated remains will be buried alongside her husband at Forest Park Lawndale in Houston. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to , KLRU or a . For further information on Madeleine's life please visit Dignity Memorial https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/austin-tx/madeleine-houze-8234458?utm_source=share_obit&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=obit_detail&utm_content=view_obit_button Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com.