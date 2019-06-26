|
|
BRADLEY, Madison Jaci Madison Jaci Bradley, age 18, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019. The family will receive friends from 11 until 11:45 am on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. The funeral ceremony will follow at Noon with the Rev. David Cawood officiating. Burial will be private. Born in Austin, Texas, Madison is the daughter of Lisa Renee Inman and Tommy Ray Bradley. She was a rising senior at Indian Land High School. She enjoyed drawing, hiking, the beach and live music. Madison is survived by her mother, Lisa Renee Inman; her father, Tommy Ray Bradley; her brother, Shane Jowers; her maternal grandparents, Ted and Hilda Holland; Patricia McKay of Austin, Texas; paternal grandparents, Melvin Deese and Lisa Compton of Fort Mill and Terry and Bill Inman of Pineville; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Memorials may be made to the Youth Fund of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 211 Marvin Road, Indian Land, SC 29707. Condolences: www.wolfefuneralhome.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 26, 2019